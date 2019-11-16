Saturday, November 16, 2019
     
  4. WATCH | Smriti Irani performs 'Talwar Raas' using swords in Gujarat

A video of Irani performing the traditional dance is doing rounds on social media. The video shows the Union Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister holding two swords in each hand as she tries to match the steps with the performers.

Bhavnagar Updated on: November 16, 2019 14:48 IST
Image Source : PTI

Union Minister Smriti Irani performed 'Talwar Raas', a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar on Friday. Irani, who could be seen wielding two swords on the stage, tried her best to match steps with the girls performing there.The Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development was in Bhavnagar for a cultural event hosted by the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul.

'Talwar Raas', is a traditional folk dance that is popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The even was also graced by Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and Lok Sabha MP Bharatiben Shiyal. The cultural programme was organised in the the premises of Swaminarayan Gurukul in Gujarat's Bhavnagar area. 

(With ANI inputs)

