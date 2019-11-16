Image Source : PTI WATCH | Smriti Irani performs 'Talwar Raas' using swords in Gujarat

Union Minister Smriti Irani performed 'Talwar Raas', a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar on Friday. Irani, who could be seen wielding two swords on the stage, tried her best to match steps with the girls performing there.The Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development was in Bhavnagar for a cultural event hosted by the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul.

'Talwar Raas', is a traditional folk dance that is popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

#WATCH Gujarat: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs ‘talwar raas’, a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar. (15.11.19) pic.twitter.com/xBgZyDHG45 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

The even was also graced by Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and Lok Sabha MP Bharatiben Shiyal. The cultural programme was organised in the the premises of Swaminarayan Gurukul in Gujarat's Bhavnagar area.

(With ANI inputs)