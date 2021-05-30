Image Source : PTI Skeletons found in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram village

As many as five skeletons have been found from the seashore at a village in this district, prompting authorities to launch a probe. The human remains were found at the Valinokkam seashore village on Saturday, police and revenue officials said. Various angles, including murder, were being probed, police said.

The village has a population of 500 fishermen working with fishing companies.

The skeletons were seen protruding from the sandy surface in the area, which has been witnessing strong winds for the past many days.

