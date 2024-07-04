Skattar Singh alias Laddi, who is deeply involved in money laundering, drug trafficking, arrested from Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Punjab: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Skattar Singh alias Laddi, a person deeply involved in the money laundering of proceeds of drug trafficking in Punjab's Tarn-Taran district, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the probing agency informed.

Saktar Singh was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following searches against him and his family members in Tarn Taran district, the sources said.

The money-laundering case stems from FIRs registered against Singh by the Punjab Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Singh, the sources said, was "deeply involved" in drugs trafficking in the district that lies along the India-Pakistan border.

The sources said Singh's family was also allegedly involved in "illicit" drug sales and multiple FIRs were registered against them as well.

The accused (Singh) amassed a number of immovable properties in his name and that of family members through proceeds of crime generated from dealing in drugs over many years in Punjab, they said.

