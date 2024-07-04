BSF apprehends Pakistani national for infiltrating border in Punjab's Ferozepur

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BSF_PUNJAB Pakistani national apprehended

Ferozepur: Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended a Pakistani national, a teenage boy, near the International Border (IB) in the Ferozepur district of Punjab, officials said. As per the news agency PTI, the boy was aged around 15.

According to the BSF, the troops observed the movement of a person in the morning hours near the border fence. As the suspect tried to escape towards the IB, BSF troops chased and apprehended him. "On 3rd July 2024, during the morning hours, BSF troops observed a movement of a person ahead of the border fence on the Ferozepur border. As, the suspect tried to escape towards the IB, BSF troops chased and apprehended him," the BSF said in a statement.

Pakistani national being questioned

"Upon questioning, the apprehended person revealed to be a Pakistani national. The person is a teenager and was apprehended near the International Border (IB) adjacent to village- Palla Megha of district Ferozepur," it said.

As per the officials, he is being questioned by the BSF and other agencies to know about his motive of crossing the IB. "Questioning is being carried out by the BSF and other sister agencies to know about his intentions or motive for crossing the IB," stated BSF Punjab Frontier.

BSF troops shot dead Pakistani intruder

Earlier on July 1, a Pakistani intruder was neutralized by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Punjab's Fazilka district. According to the information, the incident took place near Sardarpura village at around 9:30 pm.

The intruder was noticed by the BSF personnel who crossed IB from the Pakistan side in the Fazilka region. They said the intruder was gunned down by the jawans near the fence after he ignored repeated warnings. Notably, vigilant BSF troops once again decimated the nefarious designs of cross-border terror syndicates to organise this infiltration bid into the Indian territory from across the border.

Later during a search operation, the body of the deceased intruder was found by BSF troops. The identity of the deceased youth, stated to be around 25 years old, could not be ascertained immediately. BSF troops recovered a pouch from his pocket in which a few cigarettes, a lighter and an earphone were found.

