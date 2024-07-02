BSF kills Pakistani intruder, foils infiltration bid along International border near Fazilka district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A pic of the deceased Pakistani intruder.

A Pakistani intruder was neutralized by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Punjab's Fazilka district on Monday night. According to the information, the incident took place near Sardarpura village at around 9:30 pm.

The intruder was noticed by the BSF personnel who crossed IB from the Pakistan side in the Fazilka region. They said the intruder was gunned down by the jawans near the fence after he ignored repeated warnings. Notably, vigilant BSF troops once again decimated the nefarious designs of cross-border terror syndicates to organise this infiltration bid into the Indian territory from across the border.

What BSF troops recovered during search operation?

Later during a search operation, the body of the deceased intruder was found by BSF troops. The identity of the deceased youth, stated to be around 25 years old, could not be ascertained immediately. BSF troops recovered a pouch from his pocket in which a few cigarettes, a lighter and an earphone were found. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Fazilka, Subegh Singh Tuesday said police have taken custody of the body which will be sent for postmortem.

More details to be added.