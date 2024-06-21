BSF, Punjab police recover China-made drone along border region in Tarn Taran

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The drone was recovered in a joint operation by the BSF and the Punjab Police.

In a joint search operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on Friday recovered a China-made drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district. "On 21st June 2024, based on information provided by local Police to the BSF intelligence wing regarding presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, a joint search operation by BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police was planned and conducted in the suspected area," Punjab Frontier Border Security Force said in a press release.

The drone was recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village Noorwala in Tarn Taran District. "During the search, at about 02:30 pm, the troops successfully recovered one drone from a farming field adjacent to village Noorwala in Tarn Taran District," they said in the release.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic- 3 Classic, the force said in the release. "This successful operation is a result of prompt sharing of information and well-coordinated efforts of BSF troops and Punjab Police, thus underscoring their commitment to decimate the illicit drone menace," BSF said in the release.

China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK

Earlier on June 20, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab police in a joint operation recovered a China-made drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, as per an official release. According to the release, "BSF and Punjab police conducted a joint search operation based on intelligence information on June 20 in the border area of Tarn Taran at around 9 am." The drone was recovered from a corn field in Mastgarh village in Tarn Taran, the release said. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK, it added.

(With inputs from ANI)

