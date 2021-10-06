Mumbai: Siddhivinayak temple to reopen from tomorrow; guidelines issued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to reopen from Oct 7

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple will be reopened from tomorrow (October 7) for the devotees, said Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust. Adesh Bandekar, President of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, said, "All the devotees will be allowed inside the temple only through pre-booking QR codes on Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust app," adding that only 250 devotees will be issued QR codes every hour for darshan.

He further said, "The devotees will have to follow COVID-appropriate behavior such as social distancing, wearing mask etc. The devotees will be allowed inside the temple only after checking temperature using the thermal scanner."

Bandekar said, "Registration of devotees on the app will begin on October 6 at 12 pm. Thereafter, every Thursday, the app will accept the registration for the ensuing week."

In February this year, Siddhivinayak temple had decided not to give on-the-spot permission to devotees for taking darshan of Lord Ganesh from March 1. The decision was taken in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

Only those who had registered themselves online were getting a chance to take darshan, and only 100 such devotees were allowed inside the temple per hour.

(With inputs from ANI)

