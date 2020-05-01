6 'Shramik Special' trains to run today. Check full list of origin stations, destinations

Image Source : PTI File Image

The Indian Railways on Friday announced that "Shramik Special" trains will run to move migrant workers and those stranded in different parts of the country amid the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis. These special trains will begin today, which is also observed as Labour Day.

According to the Railways, these special trains will be run from point to point. Senior nodal officers will be appointed for coordination and smooth operation of these "Shramik Specials." All the passengers will be screened by the sending states. The Railways maintained that only those found asymptomatic will be allowed to travel. The state governments sending these persons will also have to bring them in batches that can be accommodated on the train to the designated railway station in sanitized buses. The Railways emphasized on following social distancing norms and other precautions during the journey. Passengers will have to wear face masks. Meals and drinking water will be made available to the passengers, at originating stations, by the states sending them.

LIST OF SPECIAL TRAINS TO RUN TODAY

Lingampalli to Hatia

Aluva to Bhubaneswar

Nasik to Lucknow

Nasik to Bhopal

Jaipur to Patna

Kota to Hatia

