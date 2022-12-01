'I murdered Shraddha Walkar alone:' Aftab Poonawala's confessions during narco test

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawalla allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, underwent a narco analysis test at a Rohini hospital on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation, officials said. Terming it successful, police said it might 'widen their search' for the remaining body parts of Shraddha. According to sources, Aftab gave similar answers to many questions in the polygraph test and narco test.

The Delhi Police had earlier said it sought Poonawalla's narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were "deceptive" in nature.

Here are a few questions that were asked to Aftab Poonawala during the questioning, sources said:

Q: Where is Shraddha's phone?

A: I have thrown Shraddha's phone somewhere

Q: Have you killed Shraddha Walkar?

A: Yes, I have killed Shraddha Walkar in a fit of rage

Q: Did you chop of Shraddha's body?

A: Yes, I chopped of Shraddha's body into pieces using a saw.

Q: Did you have an accomplish in the murder?

A: No, I carried out the murder alone.

Q: Did you dispose of the body in the forest?

A: Yes, I did dispose of Shraddha's body in the forest.

Q: Where have you thrown Shraddha's head?

A: I have already told police where have I thrown Shraddha's head.

Narco analysis involves the intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anesthesia. In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawalla allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Latest India News