Showcause notice issued to IndiGo airlines over 'inappropriate handling' of differently-abled kid

A showcause notice was issued to IndiGo airlines by Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) after its fact-finding committee submitted a report saying a differently-abled kid was 'inappropriately handled' as he was denied boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport earlier this month, on May 7.

Later on May 9, the airlines said the boy was denied boarding as he was "visibly in panic". As the boy was prohibited from boarding the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight, his parents -- who were accompanying him -- also decided not to enter the plane.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the matter. "The committee has submitted its report," the DGCA said in a statement on Monday.

The proceedings of the committee were partly held in the open and partly in-camera as per the request of the affected family, it said.

"The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the Indigo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations,” it mentioned.

In view of this, it has been decided to issue a showcause notice to the airline through its authorised representative to explain as to why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances, it said.

"To meet the ends of justice, the airline has been provided an opportunity for personal hearing as well as for making written submissions in next ten days from today i.e. till May 26, 2022. After hearing their submissions, appropriate action as per law would be taken," it added.

