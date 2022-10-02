Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). J&K: LeT terrorist killed in gunfight in Shopian's Baskuchan area, operation underway.

Shopian encounter: One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Baskuchan area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Sunday (October 2).

"One terrorist killed. Search operation going on," police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After the security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Earlier on Friday, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed after an encounter in Baramulla. Jammu and Kashmir Police had gotten intelligence input on the presence of terrorists in Yedipora village in the Pattan area of District Baramulla.

A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by police, Army and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the area.During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the security forces which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

Police had said in the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed. They have been identified as Yawar Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora Pulwama and Aamir Hussain Bhat, a resident of Veshro Shopian.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists and had recently joined the terrorist ranks. Both were involved in terror crime cases including attacks on Police/ security forces and civilian atrocities. According to J-K Police, preliminary investigation and intelligence-based inputs had revealed that the killed terrorists were tasked to attack the ongoing Army Recruitment Rally (Agniveer) in Baramulla to derail the recruitment rally and disturb the youth who are eager to join the mainstream.

However, their elimination has helped Police/SF in repulsing such nefarious plans. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AKS74U rifle with three magazines, and a pistol with a magazine were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials had been taken into case records for further investigation.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, J-K Police, along with Army, had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including seven AK-47 rifles, two Pistols, 21 AK magazines, 1,190 rounds, 132 Pistol rounds, 13 grenades and other incriminating materials in Nowshera Nard, Gurez area of Bandipora district on Friday. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and an investigation has been initiated.

