Shocking Uttarakhand domestic violence: Husband hangs wife from balcony railings, sparks outrage | Video A disturbing video from Uttarakhand shows a husband hanging his wife from an apartment balcony, sparking outrage and calls for strict action against domestic violence.

New Delhi:

A disturbing video from Uttarakhand has left netizens in shock and disbelief. In the footage, a husband can be seen hanging his wife from the balcony railings of an apartment while bystanders scream for him to stop. The 31-second video has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and calls for strict action against the husband.

Disturbing footage shows wife hanging from balcony railings

The video clearly shows the husband holding his wife by the arm and suspending her from the apartment’s balcony railings. Surrounding people can be heard pleading with him to let her go, but the man shows no signs of listening. The video concludes with the woman being rescued, though the incident has left viewers horrified.

This shocking act of violence has ignited a wave of anger on social media. People are demanding swift legal action against the husband, with some even suggesting that charges of attempted murder be filed against him. One user commented, "Why create such a mess? Are you insane?" Another added, "Now go to jail for attempted murder, you fool."

Calls for strong action against domestic violence

The video, which was shared on Twitter by @gharkekalesh, has garnered over 136,000 views. The caption accompanying the post expressed the chilling nature of the incident, highlighting the increasing prevalence of such violence in marital relationships. The situation also raises concerns about mental health issues, as the man's behaviour is seen as indicative of deeper psychological problems.

The incident has triggered a broader conversation about domestic violence, which remains a serious issue in society. Experts stress that incidents like these shed light on the need for better awareness and education on the subject.

Society's responsibility to prevent domestic violence

Domestic violence is a growing problem in India, and the viral video has once again highlighted the urgency of addressing this issue. It serves as a grim reminder that such incidents are not isolated, and society must work together to ensure that victims of domestic violence receive the support they need. Awareness, legal reforms, and mental health resources are critical in preventing future occurrences of such horrifying acts.

This case emphasises the importance of immediate intervention, the need for stronger protective laws, and creating a society where such violence is not tolerated.