Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoists tricolour at his residence as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Har Ghar Tiranga: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife, hoisted the Tricolour at his residence today as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative on the eve of Independence Day. the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across the country following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to organise the event ahead of Independence Day.

Amit Shah hoists tricolour

Earlier in the Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the Tiranga atop his residence in New Delhi, under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

In his post on ‘X’ Shah said that under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign the entire country is becoming tricolour. "Today, by hoisting the Tiranga at my residence in New Delhi, I remembered the heroes who sacrificed everything for the freedom of the country. The Tiranga will continue to billow forever as a symbol of unity, loyalty and pride of crores of countrymen," he said

Shah also shared his selfie with the Tiranga and appealed everyone to continue participating in this sacred festival of our democracy, hoist the Tiranga at their homes, and upload selfies on harghartiranga.com.

About Har Ghar Tiranga

The BJP is holding Tiranga Yatras in every assembly constituency from August 11 to August 13. This comes as India is preparing to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. The day holds immense importance as it reminds us of the ultimate sacrifices of both heard and unheard heroes of the nation's freedom struggle.

The government has urged citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, workplaces, and institutions to foster patriotism and unity, continuing this campaign as part of this year's Independence Day celebrations.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that forms part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was started in 2021 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

