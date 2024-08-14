Delhi Police issues fresh traffic advisory for Independence Day: List of routes to avoid on August 15

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Traffic diversions will be effective across the national capital on August 15.

In preparation for Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police has released a fresh traffic advisory detailing specific restrictions around the Red Fort area. On Thursday (August 15), movement will be limited in the vicinity of the Red Fort to facilitate the convenience and security of invited guests attending the main event, the advisory said. Additionally, the police have reiterated the prohibition initially imposed on August 1 regarding the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms. This includes para-gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), hot air balloons, and small-size powered aircraft. The restriction will remain in effect over the city until Thursday to ensure safety and security during the Independence Day festivities.

Road stretches to remain closed for general traffic:

Netaji Subhash Marg

Lothian Road

SP Mukherjee Marg

Chandni Chowk Road

Nishad Raj Marg

Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT

Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover

Vehicles without parking labels for Independence Day advised to avoid THESE routes

C-Hexagon

India Gate

Copernicus Marg

Mandi House

Sikandra Road

W Point

A Point Tilak Marg

Mathura Road

BSZ Marg

Netaji Subhash Marg

JL Nehru Marg

Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta

ISBT Kashmere Gate

Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass

Advisory for north to south access

For north to south access, commuters can take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjang Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SP Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkulan Road, Rani Jhansi Road, and reach their destinations in north Delhi and vice-versa, the advisory said. Similarly, commuters going from east to west can take NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road, under AllMS Flyover Ring Road, NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviray Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, SP Marg/Ridge Road, accordingly and vice versa, it stated. Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed on Thursday, it said.

Advisory for Goods vehicles and Interstate buses

Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 am Wednesday to 11 am Thursday. Interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 am Wednesday to 11 am Thursday, the advisory stated. Local city buses, including from the DTC, should not move on Ring Road from 12 am Wednesday to 11 am Thursday between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Ring Road - NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and should take available alternative routes, it said. All buses, otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mon Gate, ISBT Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal, shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road, it said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro achieves record-breaking ridership on August 13 | Here are DETAILS