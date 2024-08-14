President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation on eve of 78th Independence Day, hails sacrifice of freedom fighters

Follow us on Image Source : X/RASHTRAPATIBHVN President Droupadi Murmu.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day on Wednesday, August 15. During her address, she extended her Independence Day greetings to the people of the country. The President also expressed her delight at the nation's preparations to celebrate its 78th Independence Day. She also emphasised the joy and excitement of witnessing the tricolour unfurling, whether at the Red Fort, state capitals or in local neighbourhoods. "It always thrills our hearts," President Murmu said, highlighting that this occasion represents a profound expression of national pride and unity, shared by over 1.4 billion fellow Indians.

"Just as we celebrate various festivals with our families, we celebrate our Independence Day and Republic Day with our family which comprises our fellow citizens. On the 15th of August, in all parts of the country and also abroad, Indians participate in the flag-hoisting ceremonies, sing patriotic songs, and distribute sweets. Young children participate in cultural events. When we hear them talking about our great nation and about the privilege of being a citizen of it, we find in their words echoes of what our great freedom fighters used to say. Then we realise that we are part of a chain that binds the dreams of those who participated in the freedom struggle and the aspirations of those who will witness the nation regaining its full glory in the years to come," the President said.

"Realising that we are links of this chain of history is humbling. It makes us recall the days when the nation was under a foreign rule. Patriotic and brave souls took immense risks and made supreme sacrifices. We salute their memory. Thanks to their unceasing labour, the soul of India awoke from centuries of torpor," she added.

President hails EC, poll workers for Lok Sabha election success

During her address, she said people in the country are on a mission to enable India to reclaim its rightful position on the global stage. "As general elections were held in our country this year, the number of eligible voters stood at nearly 97 crore. This was a historic record, making it the largest electoral exercise humankind has ever witnessed. The Election Commission of India should be congratulated for the smooth and flawless conduct of such a gigantic event. I thank all officials and security personnel who braved the heat and helped electors" she said. "When such a large number of people exercise their franchise, it is a resounding vote for the idea of democracy. India's successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world," she added.

President recalls sacrifices of freedom fighters

The President recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters and said patriotic and brave souls took immense risks and made supreme sacrifices. She said Indians participate in the flag-hoisting ceremonies, sing patriotic songs, and distribute sweets and young children participate in cultural events. "Unifying the diversity of traditions and their expressions was Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation and our lodestar. Alongside, there were great leaders like Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Babasaheb Ambedkar as well as Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and many others," she added. The President said all communities took part in the freedom struggle which was a nationwide movement. Among tribals, there were Tilka Manjhi, Birsa Munda, Laxman Naik and Phulo-Jhano whose sacrifices are now being appreciated, she said.

President on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

The President said that the country has started celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and celebrations of his 150th birth anniversary next year will be an opportunity to further honour his contribution to the national re-awakening. The President noted that the country is observing Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas, a day to recall partition horrors, August 14 and added that as the great nation was divided, millions had to suffer forced migration, lakhs of people lost their lives.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: President Droupadi Murmu interacts with Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Watch