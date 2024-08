Follow us on Image Source : RASHTRAPATIBHVN/X President Droupadi Murmu with an Indian contingent

India President Droupadi Murmu met with the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan Delhi on Wednesday. The Indian contingent returned to India after their mixed performances in the 33rd Summer Games with seven medals.

President also interacted with medalists Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh during her meeting with the team India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

More to follow...