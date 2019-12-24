Shiv Sena workers thrash Wadala resident, tonsure his head over Facebook post against Uddhav Thackeray

Image Source : ANI Hiramani Vijendra Tiwari

An incident has surfaced where a resident of Mumbai's Wadala, Hiramani Vijendra Tiwari was allegedly thrashed by Shiv Sena workers for 'objectionable' social media post against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Around 25-30 Shiv Sena workers thrashed the Wadala resident for objectional post against Uddhav Thackeray, the victim has alleged.

Further elaborating about the incident, he said, "I posted that CM's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and tonsured my head."

Mumbai: A resident of Wadala allegedly thrashed by Shiv Sena workers for 'objectionable' social media post against CM. He says, "I posted that CM's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me & tonsured my head" (23.12) pic.twitter.com/o5bQo1YmKy — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

"The victim (Hiramani Vijendra Tiwari) had posted objectionable comments against CM on social media, and was later thrashed by Shiv Sena workers, his head was also tonsured. Both parties have registered cases against each other under relevant sections," Mumbai Police said.

Last week, Uddhav Thackeray not only likened the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, but also said that the students are like "yuva bombs". He called upon the Centre to refrain from handling the students in this manner.

Thackeray's statement came after many students and staffers were injured during a protest at Jamia on Sunday, triggering protests on campuses around the country.

Hitting hard at Maharashtra Chief Uddhav Thackeray for his "Jallianwala Bagh" comment, the BJP called it an "insult" to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre martyrs.

"How can he (Uddhav Thackeray) compare the protests in Delhi or the crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia students with Jallianwala Bagh? This in itself is an insult to all the martyrs of the massacre," said P Muralidhar Rao. BJP's National General Secretary said, Uddhav's comment was out of his will to politicise the matter.

Rao's statement was followed by the retort of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis said, "Entire Maharashtra and India wants to know if Uddhavji agrees with these (Jamia students') slogans? By promoting and encouraging such agitations, it is now very clear to what extent Shiv Sena has stooped down on compromises for personal greed."

