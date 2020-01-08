Shimla wrapped in blanket of snow: Tourists have field day | Photos

As the mercury nosedived, most of the high and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist hotspots Shimla, Manali, Kufri, and Dalhousie, received fresh snowfall. Even as the snowfall brought much cheer among tourists, around 150 roads were blocked in the entire state. Keylong remained the coldest place at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius. The heavy snowfall turned Shimla into a white snow land and the breathtaking view is hard to miss!
Indiatvnews.com brings to you some scenic marvels all the way from the heavenly retreat called Shimla. Photos from Rajan Chauhan in Shimla.
Good morning shimla #shimlasnowfall pic.twitter.com/sRAyU0tgyi— Pankaj Bhargava (@PankajBofficial) January 8, 2020
