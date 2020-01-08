Wednesday, January 08, 2020
     
Shimla wrapped in blanket of snow: Tourists have field day | Photos

The heavy snowfall turns Shimla into a white snow land and the breathtaking view is hard to miss! Indiatvnews.com brings to you some scenic marvels all the way from the heavenly retreat.

New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2020 15:25 IST
Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN

As the mercury nosedived, most of the high and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist hotspots Shimla, Manali, Kufri, and Dalhousie, received fresh snowfall. Even as the snowfall brought much cheer among tourists, around 150 roads were blocked in the entire state. Keylong remained the coldest place at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius. The heavy snowfall turned Shimla into a white snow land and the breathtaking view is hard to miss!

Indiatvnews.com brings to you some scenic marvels all the way from the heavenly retreat called Shimla. Photos from Rajan Chauhan in Shimla. 

India Tv - Shimla snowfall best photos

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN

These snow-covered trees give Christmas feels all over again.  

India Tv - Snowfall in Shimla attracts tourists from all across the world

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN

Snowfall in Shimla attracts tourists from all across the world 

India Tv - Shimla snowfall best photos

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN

The serene snow-clad mountains promises picturesque view 

India Tv - Shimla snowfall best photos

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN

Winter service vehicle clearing snow to give better transport service to the people 

India Tv - Shimla snowfall best photos

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN

Heavy snowfall don't stop people go-ahead with their day-to-day chores. 

India Tv - Isn't look just perfect? Shimla snowfall best photos

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN

Picture perfect, Shimla!

India Tv - According to the Meteorological Department, Shima received 20 cm snowfall between 5.30 pm on Tuesday

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN

According to the Meteorological Department, Shima received 20 cm snowfall between 5.30 pm on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday

India Tv - According to the Meteorological Department, Shima received 20 cm snowfall between 5.30 pm on Tuesday

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN

