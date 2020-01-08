Shimla wrapped in blanket of snow: Tourists have field day | Photos

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN The snow-cloaked wonderland--Shimla

As the mercury nosedived, most of the high and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist hotspots Shimla, Manali, Kufri, and Dalhousie, received fresh snowfall. Even as the snowfall brought much cheer among tourists, around 150 roads were blocked in the entire state. Keylong remained the coldest place at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius. The heavy snowfall turned Shimla into a white snow land and the breathtaking view is hard to miss!

Indiatvnews.com brings to you some scenic marvels all the way from the heavenly retreat called Shimla. Photos from Rajan Chauhan in Shimla.

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN These snow-covered trees give Christmas feels all over again.

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN Snowfall in Shimla attracts tourists from all across the world

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN The serene snow-clad mountains promises picturesque view

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN Winter service vehicle clearing snow to give better transport service to the people

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN Heavy snowfall don't stop people go-ahead with their day-to-day chores.

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN Picture perfect, Shimla!

Image Source : RAJAN CHAUHAN According to the Meteorological Department, Shima received 20 cm snowfall between 5.30 pm on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday

