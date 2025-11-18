'India is now an emerging model': Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi, again risking Congress' ire Tharoor highlighted Modi's vision of India transforming from an “emerging market” into an “emerging model” for the world, praised the PM’s focus on shedding the colonial mindset, and noted his call for a 10-year national mission to restore pride in India’s heritage and knowledge systems.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sparked fresh friction within his party on Tuesday after publicly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at a private event in Delhi. The Thiruvananthapuram MP shared detailed insights from the address on X, triggering renewed debate over his political positioning within the Congress.

Tharoor highlights PM Modi's vision for 'emerging model India'

Tharoor wrote that the Prime Minister spoke about “India’s constructive impatience for development” and strongly pushed for the evolution of a post-colonial mindset. PM Modi, he said, stressed that India is no longer just an “emerging market” but an “emerging model” for the world—highlighting the nation’s economic resilience amid global crises like the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

The PM also responded to frequent criticism that he is always in “election mode,” stating instead that he operates in an “emotional mode” to address the concerns of citizens. Tharoor described the speech as both an economic outlook and a cultural call to action.

PM's focus on undoing 'Macaulay's Legacy'

A major part of Modi’s speech focused on colonial-era reforms introduced by British official Thomas Babington Macaulay, who established the Western education system and promoted English as the medium of instruction. Modi argued that Macaulay’s influence “broke India’s self-confidence” and filled citizens with a sense of inferiority.

Tharoor highlighted the PM’s call for a 10-year national mission to revive pride in India’s heritage, languages, and knowledge systems. Visuals from the event showed Tharoor seated with BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, adding to the political buzz.

Congress likely uncomfortable with Tharoor's remarks

This is not the first time Tharoor has praised the Prime Minister, and the comments are expected to fuel discomfort within the Congress. Party insiders have been uneasy with his recent positions, especially after he served on opposition delegations to foreign nations following the Pahalgam terror attack—engagements that reportedly had the PM’s personal encouragement.

Tharoor earlier praised Modi's leadership during Operation Sindoor, calling him a “prime asset” for India, prompting criticism from party colleagues. Despite the speculation, Tharoor has repeatedly clarified he has no intention of joining the BJP.

Strained relationship with Congress leadership

Tharoor's relationship with the Congress has been under scrutiny for years. He was part of the G-23 group that demanded internal reforms and even contested for the party presidency. Recently, he authored a strongly worded article criticising dynastic politics in India—explicitly naming several parties, including his own.

As Tharoor continues to strike an independent political tone, his growing divergence from Congress leadership has become increasingly visible—and increasingly debated.