'Aim is to cut Assam and Northeast from India': Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam at Shaheen Bagh protest

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam has made a controversial statement saying that Muslims are in such numbers that they can out the entire Northeast from the rest of India. In his speech at Shaheen Bagh protests, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to create riots and saying, “Our main aim is to cut the Assam and North-east India from rest of India”.

In the video, Imam is heard saying,"If we have 5 lakh organised people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies."

In a Facebook post shared yesterday, Imam clarified that the main aim of Shaheen Bagh protest is to do "chakka jam" and rest everything is secondary.

“People need to understand the difference between chakka jam and sit-in protests. Organise sit-in protests in every city and tell people about chakka jam. Then after all the preparation and planning go and sit on the highways,” wrote Imam.