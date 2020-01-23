Image Source : FILE I stand with people of Shaheen Bagh: Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Thursday broke its silence on the Shaheen Bagh protest. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that he stands with the people of Shaheen Bagh. The AAP leader also said that the opening of the Kalindikunj road does not fall under his jurisdiction.

Talking about the upcoming Delhi election 2020, Sisodia also said that party's main poll issues are electricity, road connectivity, health and education. "I will talk about Shaheen Bagh, but will first talk about education.," he said during an interview with CNN News18.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has guaranteed free public travel for students and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies in the city along with continuing the ongoing free subsidy on water and electricity in his "guarantee card" ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls.

The 'Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card' includes 10 "guarantees", including a promise to reduce air pollution in Delhi by three times.

"We will plant more than two crore trees to make Delhi green," the card reads.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday made public the list of 39 star campaigners for the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls with Kejriwal's name on the top. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab state head Bhagwant Mann, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta also figure in the list, which was submitted to the Delhi Chief Election Officer on Monday.

