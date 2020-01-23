Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh, its India vs Pak on February 8: Kapil Mishra

Image Source : PTI Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh: BJP's Kapil Mishra

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday stirred a row by equating Delhi Assembly Election 2020, which is scheduled to take place on February 8, with a contest between India and Pakistan. Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, is the BJP's candidate from Model Town.

In a series of tweets, Mishra said, "India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8." He, however, did not elaborate in his tweet as to which of the two rival parties he was referring to as Pakistan -- Aam Aadmi Party or the Congress.

8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

"Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh and small pockets of Pakistan are being created in Delhi," he added.

In another post, Mishra asserted that the BJP will win the February 8 elections and Kejriwal will resign from his post when votes are counted on February 11.

The former AAP leader was removed as minister by Kejriwal in 2017. Last year, he was also disqualified as AAP MLA under the anti-defection law.

Mishra faces AAP MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi in the elections.

In the meantime, the Aam Aadmi Party wrote to the Election Commission alleging "wrongful acceptance of nomination forms of BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from Model Town seat " and demanded cancellation of his candidature.

"Kapil Mishra, the candidate of BJP has been in possession of government accommodation in last 10 years and as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC), it is mandatory for the candidate to furnish No-Dues Certificate pertaining to electricity, water and telephone expenses for such an accommodation at the time of filing nominations," the letter written by AAP to Chief Election Officer (CEO), Delhi read.

"Kapil Mishra has neither submitted the No-Dues Certificate nor filled the respective No.8 (ii) of Part A in Form No 26 and has deliberately left the said column blank in both the Form 26 filed by the said candidate," the party said in its letter to EC.