Sharad Pawar says Congress better positioned, not interested in UPA chairperson's post

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has said that he is not interested in becoming the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Speaking at an event in Kolhapur on Sunday, Pawar said that he is ready to help if efforts are made to bring all the opposition parties together to put up a united fight against BJP.

“I am not going to take responsibility for leading the front. I have zero interest in it,” Pawar said. "However, I will support and extend all possible help to bring the Opposition together,” he added.

The comments came days after his party’s youth wing passed a resolution at its national executive for Pawar's appointment as UPA chairperson. Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the UPA.

Pawar who is considered the chief architect of the ruling MVA in Maharashtra said that when people say opposition parties should come together then the "facts cannot be ignored".

Underlining the role of the Congress in the 'united opposition', Pawar said that political parties have power centres in different states, but the Congress is one such party that has a presence in varying degrees in every state of the country.

"Mamata Banerjee’s party (TMC) is very strong in West Bengal and has people’s support. Others also have their own power centres in their respective states, but Congress is the only party that has pan India presence. Even though they might not be in power, Congress workers can be found in every district and village,” Pawar said.

"Therefore, if an alternative is being sought, then the party which has more reach should be kept in mind and that will be fit,” he added.

