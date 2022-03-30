NCP wants Sharad Pawar to be UPA chairperson

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP chief Sharad Pawar during the Shikshan Parishad organised by the Maharashtra Rajya Prathamik Shikshak Sanghat Karnala Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai, Friday, March 18, 2022.

The Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) youth wing -- Nationalist Youth Congress, has said that party chief Sharad Pawar should be made the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). It even passed a resolution on Tuesday recommending Pawar's name for the post of UPA chairperson.

The resolution was unanimously approved by the national executive of the party's youth wing. The post is currently held by Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

The party had earlier also pressed for Sharad Pawar to replace Sonia Gandhi as the UPA chairperson. NCP's ally Shiv Sena too has favoured Pawar to head the alliance on many occasions.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has echoed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal for a united fight against the BJP.

"We shall see what we can do together in this regard," Pawar told reporters when asked about Banerjee's letter to all non-BJP CMs and opposition leaders on the alleged misuse of central investigating agencies.

Earlier, speaking at the national executive meeting of the Nationalist Youth Congress, Pawar accused the BJP of using raids by central investigating agencies to target opposition leaders for political vendetta.

"Those in power today believe that those who do not share their ideology are enemies. CBI/ED raids have become commonplace and used for political vendetta to trouble political opponents," he said, referring to the raids on his party colleagues Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik.

"There is something or the other going against every leader of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has one thing in mind: he wants BJP rule from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, irrespective of the wishes of the people," Pawar said.

