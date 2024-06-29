Ladakh: Five Army personnel killed in flash flood near Line of Actual Control

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ladakh Tragedy: Five army personnel lost their lives

In a tragic incident, at least five army personnel, including one JCO and four jawans, lost their lives on Friday (June 28) after they were swept away while crossing a river inbound in T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The defence officials, speaking of the development said, the incident occurred during a tank exercise at Daulat Beg Oldie in Ladakh when Tank T72 was swept away while crossing the Shyok River. "The tank got submerged due to an increase in water levels in the river," the officials added.

Meanwhile, the bodies of all five army personnel have been recovered.





Significantly, the defence officials have confirmed that the tragic incident occurred on the night of June 28, as an army tank got struck in the Shyok River while deinducting from a military training activity due to a sudden increase in the water level. They said that as soon as the incident occurred, the rescue teams were rushed to the location; however, due to high current and water levels, the mission didn't succeed, and the tank crew lost their lives."The Indian Army regrets the loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh," the officials added.

In the wake of the tragic incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his heartfelt condolences. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Defence Minister wrote, "Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh."

"We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief," he added.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)



