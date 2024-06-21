Indian armed forces celebrate Yoga Day in Leh, Ladakh and Sikkim | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indian Army troops perform Yoga in Eastern Ladakh.

Yoga Day 2024: Indian armed forces including the Army, ITBP personnel, other troops participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations. The armed personnel performed yoga at various places including Eastern Ladakh, Sikkim, and on the northern frontier.

The ITBP personnel performed Yoga at Muguthang Sub Sector in North Sikkim at an altitude of more than 15,000 feet, on the 10th International Yoga Day.

Indian Army personnel performed Yoga in icy heights on the northern frontier on International Yoga Day 2024.

Army troops also performed Yoga in Eastern Ladakh on the occasion.

Apart from Sikkim, the ITBP personnel performed Yoga at Pangong Tso in Leh.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead Yoga Day celebrations from Srinagar in Kashmir. Apart from PM Modi, various Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, are participating in the annual Yoga event, as it is being observed across the world.

The prime minister will participate in 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. He will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the yoga session thereafter, it said.

This year's Yoga Day event underscores yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

Since 2015, Prime Minister Modi has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

