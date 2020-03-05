Seven Congress MPs suspended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for unruly behaviour

Seven Congress MPs suspended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Seven Congress MPs have been suspended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The MPs are Gaurav Gogoi, TN Pratapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla. The MPs have been suspended for gross misconduct. The Congress MPs have been suspended for the rest of the duration of the budget session. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sounded combative when he termed the suspension as a "decision by the government".

"This is not the Speaker's decision but a decision taken by the government. We will not be bowing down to this suspension," he said.

He alleged that the government was playing 'revenge politics' in order to avoid discussion on Delhi violence.

"Suspension attempt (is) to weaken us. (The) govt fears discussion on Delhi riots in Parliament," Chowdhury was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, the BJP has welcomed the decision to suspend "unruly" Congress MPs.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said BJP has requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to set up a panel to look into "indiscipline" by Congress members.

"Snatching papers from the Speaker's table is utmost disrespect to the Chair. We condemn this," he told reporters.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the "unruly" behaviour of the Congress MPs was "unprecedented", and it would have shocked the country's founding fathers.

"We welcome the decision to suspend the unruly Congress members," he said. He was quoted by PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

