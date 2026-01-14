School in Punjab's Moga receives bomb threat, police conduct searches at premises Moga's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurpreet Singh, said the school principal alerted the police about the threat email, following which the students were sent home.

Police on Wednesday thoroughly searched the premises of a school in Punjab’s Moga after it received a bomb threat email. In the meantime, Moga's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurpreet Singh, said the school principal alerted the police about the threat email, following which the students were sent home.

Police conduct checks

"We are conducting a check of the school premises. School was evacuated, and the children have left," he said. Last month, some schools in Patiala and Jalandhar received bomb threat emails. However, it turned out to be a hoax.

Three district courts in Chhattisgarh get bomb threat

Last week, three district courts in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, Durg and Bilaspur received bomb threats via anonymous emails, officials said. After searching the three premises, police declared these as hoaxes as nothing suspicious was found, they said.



The threat message was received on the official email IDs of the Rajnandgaon, Durg and Bilaspur district courts, following which police were alerted, they said.



"An email, sent by an unidentified person, threatening a suicide attack using RDX-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was received at 10.07 am on the official email ID of Rajnandgaon court. The sender also warned that judges should be evacuated from the premises by 2.35 pm," a police official in Rajnandgaon said.

