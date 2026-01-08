Three district courts in Chhattisgarh get bomb threat, searches underway at premises Soon after getting information, police team reached the spot and started searches at the court premises. Officials said the court compound has been evacuated as a safety measure.

Raipur:

Three district courts in Chhattisgarh on Thursday received bomb threat via email. Soon after getting information, police team reached the spot and started searches at the court premises. Officials said the court compound has been evacuated as a safety measure.

Chhattisgarh High Court got bomb threat last year

In June last year, the Chhattisgarh High Court, located in Bilaspur district, received a bomb threat via an anonymous email, prompting police to conduct a thorough search of the premises.

However, the threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found after the search on Monday, officials said. The threat message was received on the official email ID of the Chhattisgarh HC following which police were alerted, Bilaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh told PTI.



The email, sent by an unidentified person, stated "an improvised explosive device was planted in the Collectorate office and we will blow it up by 6.45 pm on Monday," he said. The premises was immediately evacuated, the official said.

Police conducted a thorough search

A police team, accompanied by two Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads and a dog squad, conducted a thorough search of the premises till 10 pm, he said. "During the search, no suspicious object, bomb, explosive or any dangerous material was found anywhere in the premises," the official said.



As a precautionary measure, a bomb detection and disposal squad was deployed in the HC premises on Tuesday, he said. FIR was registered and an investigation was on to trace the source of the email, the official said.

