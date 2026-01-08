Bomb threat mail sent to Patna civil court, premises evacuated as police launch probe Patna Civil Court received a bomb threat through email, triggering panic and immediate evacuation of the premises. Bomb squad and dog squad teams conducted a detailed search but found nothing suspicious. Police have started an investigation to trace the origin of the hoax threat.

New Delhi:

A high alert was sounded in Patna on Thursday after an email threatened to blow up the Patna Civil Court. The shocking message led to the immediate evacuation of the court premises as a precautionary measure. Lawyers, staff members and visitors were promptly moved out to ensure safety. Following the threat, teams from the Pirbahore police station, the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad rushed to the spot.

The entire court complex was thoroughly inspected as authorities confirmed that the search did not yield any suspicious objects or devices. Despite the threat turning out to be a hoax, security across the premises has been tightened.

Police probing the source of the email

Officials have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the threatening email. Police teams are analysing digital footprints and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the sender. Senior officers have assured that any attempt to create panic or disrupt judicial functioning will be dealt with strictly. Notably, a similar threat was sent ot the Patna civil court last year in October as well. The entire court premises were thoroughly searched, but no suspicious object was found, officials said.

Bomb threat at Kasaragod district court

Meanwhile, a bomb threat was also received at the district court in Kasaragod on Thursday, leading to the evacuation of the complex for inspection of the premises, police said. The threat was received around 11 am on the official email id of the district court. "Immediately, the bomb squad was deployed to carry out inspections and the court complex was evacuated. Nothing has been found so far," a senior police officer said.

He further said the District Police Chief has instructed that a case be registered and an investigation be launched if the threat was found to be a hoax. One of the lawyers standing outside the court complex, after it was evacuated, told a TV channel that the email came from Tamil Nadu. The lawyer said the police asked everyone to clear the court premises and were carrying out an inspection.

