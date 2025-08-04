SC slams Rahul Gandhi over remark on Army amid 2022 India-China clash: 'If you are a true Indian…' The top court granted relief to the Lok Sabha LoP by staying proceedings in the criminal defamation case against him over remarks made by him about the Indian Army during the 2020 India-China clash in the Galwan Valley.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his comment on Army over India-China conflict. The top court made this remark after the Congress leader said China had occupied the Indian territory.

“How do you get to know that 2000 sq km was occupied by China? What is the credible material? If you are a true indian, you would not say this. When there is a conflict across border… can you say all this. Why can't you ask the question in parliament?” the SC said.

However, the top court granted relief to the Lok Sabha LoP by staying proceedings in the criminal defamation case against him over remarks made by him about the Indian Army during the 2020 India-China clash in the Galwan Valley.

Former BRO chief moved court against Rahul Gandhi

A defamation complaint filed by former Director of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Uday Shankar Srivastava, is currently being heard in a Lucknow court. The complaint pertains to alleged disparaging remarks made by Rahul Gandhi on December 16, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

According to the plea, Gandhi's comments, linked to the India-China military clash in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, 2022, were defamatory towards the Indian Army.

Srivastava specifically accused Gandhi of repeatedly stating that Chinese troops were “thrashing” Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh and that the Indian media would refrain from questioning the incident.

The Lucknow court had earlier noted that the statement appeared, on the face of it, to demoralise members of the armed forces and their families. Challenging this observation, Gandhi subsequently approached the High Court.