Rahul vs EC: Poll body bashes vote theft claims, shows unanswered letter written to Lok Sabha LoP

New Delhi:

The face-off between the Election Commission and Rahul Gandhi grew more intense on Saturday with the apex poll body again debunking the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition's claims of vote theft in Maharashtra and releasing a letter written to him for a discussion on the issue back in June.

EC sources further bashed Gandhi's statements, reiterating that he has not replied to the letter till date, because his statements are "baseless".

EC's unanswered letter to Rahul Gandhi

The letter written by EC Secretary Ashwani Kumar Mohal on June 12 was response to an article written by Rahul Gandhi in the Indian Express newspaper on June 7 in which he laid allegations of vote theft during the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. The letter also mentioned were raised by the Congress and thos were aprly answered and resolved. The EC further affirmed that all electoral proccesses are held in a fair manner as per the law and rules, but if Gandhi still has any issues, he can write back or meet in person to discuss all issues.

This very letter, the EC says, was never responded to by Gandhi, not he arranged an in-person meeting. The Commission also noted that Gandhi had never submitted any formal complaint or letter on the matter.

What Rahul Gandhi said about elections

The fresh rebuttal comes after the Election Commission on Friday rejected the Congress leader's claims of "vote theft", calling the allegations baseless and his statements “deplorable”.

The Commission said Rahul had gone so far as to threaten the poll body and its staff.

Have open and shut evidence against EC: Rahul

Continuing his criticism on Saturday, the Rae Bareli MP claimed his party possessed "open and shut" evidence of electoral irregularities and warned that the poll authority would have "no place to hide" once the information came to light.

As Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi likened the evidence of alleged irregularities to an “atom bomb”, asserting that once revealed, it would expose the Commission completely. Gandhi also alleged malpractice in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the recent Lok Sabha polls, and the Maharashtra assembly elections.