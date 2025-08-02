'Be mindful': Arun Jaitley's son hits back at Rahul Gandhi over remarks on his father Rohan Jaitley reminded Rahul that his father passed away in 2019, while the contentious farm laws were introduced in the Parliament in 2020. He further said that it was not the nature of his father to threaten anyone "over an opposing view".

New Delhi:

Former union minister Arun Jaitley's son Rohan Jaitley on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had threatened him over farm laws, as he asked the Congress MP to be "mindful" while talking about those who have passed away. In a post on 'X', Rohan also reminded Rahul that his father passed away in 2019, while the contentious farm laws were introduced in the Parliament in 2020.

The president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) further said that it was not the nature of his father to threaten anyone "over an opposing view". Arun Jaitley was a staunch democrat and always "believed in building consensus", said Rohan in his post.

"If at all such a situation was to occur, as it often does in politics, he would invite free and open discussions to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to all. That was simply who he was and that remains his legacy today," he posted.

"I would appreciate Rahul Gandhi being mindful while speaking of those not with us. He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicising his final days which was in equally poor taste. Let the departed Rest in Peace," he added.

Rahul Gandhi claims Arjun Jaitley threatened him over farm laws

Earlier in the day, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha claimed that Arun Jaitley had threatened him during a discussion over farm laws. Speaking at the Annual Legal Conclave 2025 in Delhi, the former Congress president claimed that Arun Jaitley had told him that the government would take action against him if he continues to oppose the farm laws.

"I remember when I was fighting the farm laws -- he's not here anymore, so I really shouldn't say it but I will -- Arun Jaitley ji was sent to me. He said, 'If you continue down this path, opposing the government and fighting us on the farm laws, we'll have to take action against you.' I replied, 'I think you don't know or have an idea who you're talking to. We're Congress people, and we're not cowards. We never bend; the superpower British couldn't bend us'," Rahul alleged.

Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019

Arun Jaitley, a veteran BJP leader who served in the Modi government as union finance minister and defence minister from 2014-19, passed away on August 24, 2019, following prolonged illness. He was 66-year-old.