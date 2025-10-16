SC says Centre not evolved to replace death penalty by hanging: A look at various execution ways across world Other nations that still use this method include Japan, Iran, Singapore and Pakistan. Despite international criticism, proponents of hanging argue that it is swift, cost-effective and well-integrated into the legal system.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the Centre appears unwilling to replace hanging with lethal injection as a method of executing death row convicts. The bench remarked that the government appears reluctant to evolve with the changes that have taken place over time.

This observation came after Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted the Union's counter affidavit, which stated that offering convicts the choice of execution methods, such as lethal injection, might not be "feasible." The Court’s comments followed arguments that hanging causes prolonged pain and suffering, while lethal injection is seen as quicker and more humane.

Hanging: A legacy that lingers

India remains one of the few countries that still execute convicts by hanging—a practice inherited from colonial British law. Other nations that still use this method include Japan, Iran, Singapore and Pakistan. Despite international criticism, proponents of hanging argue that it is swift, cost-effective and well-integrated into the legal system.

Execution methods around the world

Globally, execution methods vary significantly. In the United States, lethal injection is the most common, although issues with drug availability and botched procedures have led some states to revive older methods like firing squads and even propose nitrogen hypoxia.

China, another country that officially uses lethal injection, is widely believed to be the world’s leading executioner, reportedly putting thousands to death each year. However, the lack of official data makes it impossible to provide reliable numbers.

Shooting remains the primary method in countries like Indonesia and Thailand, while beheading is still carried out in Saudi Arabia. These methods are often shaped by cultural, religious or legal traditions.

Execution methods in Middle East countries

Saudi Arabia: Beheading by sword.

Iran: Hanging, often in public.

Iraq: Hanging, sometimes carried out publicly.

United Arab Emirates: Firing squad or beheading.

Egypt: Hanging, occasionally by shooting.

Syria: Firing squad.

Qatar: Beheading by sword.

Global shift away from the death penalty

According to Amnesty International, at least 55 countries retain the death penalty, but only a small number actively carry out executions. As many 112 countries have abolished it.