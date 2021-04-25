Image Source : FILE PHOTO SC Judge Justice Mohan Shantanagoudar passes away

Supreme Court Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar died of Cancer on Saturday in Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital. He was 62 years old. According to sources, he was suffering from Lung Cancer due to which he was admitted to Medanta Hospital's ICU on Saturday.

Assistant Registrar Gagan Soni informed of his demise. Shantanagoudar was also the former Judge of Kerala High Court. Sources say that while his condition was stable on Saturday, things got worse after midnight. That is when doctors informed them of his death. There is no confirmation on whether he was Covid 19 positive or not.

Shantanagoudar was appointed as Supreme Court Justice on February 17, 2017. He hailed from Karnataka and officially became an advocate in 1980.

