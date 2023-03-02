Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
SC Collegium recommends 5 judicial officials to be appointed as Gujarat High Court judges

The SC Collegium recommended five judicial officials Susan Valentine Pinto, Hasmukhbhai Dalsukhbhai Suthar, Jitendra Champaklal Doshi, Mangesh Rameshchandra Mengdey, and Divyeshkumar Amrutlal Joshi, to be appointed as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2023 20:57 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday recommended five judicial officials Susan Valentine Pinto, Hasmukhbhai Dalsukhbhai Suthar, Jitendra Champaklal Doshi, Mangesh Rameshchandra Mengdey, and Divyeshkumar Amrutlal Joshi, to be appointed as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

The collegium also recommended advocates Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Moxa Kiran Thakker, to be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Gujarat and advocate Kardak Ete for appointment as a Judge in the Guwahati High Court.

