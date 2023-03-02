SC Collegium recommends 5 judicial officials to be appointed as Gujarat High Court judges

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday recommended five judicial officials Susan Valentine Pinto, Hasmukhbhai Dalsukhbhai Suthar, Jitendra Champaklal Doshi, Mangesh Rameshchandra Mengdey, and Divyeshkumar Amrutlal Joshi, to be appointed as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

The collegium also recommended advocates Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Moxa Kiran Thakker, to be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Gujarat and advocate Kardak Ete for appointment as a Judge in the Guwahati High Court.

