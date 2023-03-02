Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
CEC-EC selection: 'ECI is duty bound to act in free, fair manner, must act within Constitutional framework'

Supreme Court on selection of EC, CEC: The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday started pronouncing the judgement on petitions seeking reform in the process for the appointment of members of the Election Commission of India. While pronouncing the judgment by a five-judge bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph, he underscored that the sanctity of the commission must be maintained.

He emphasised that the power of people in a democracy is supreme and added it is capable of unseating the most powerful parties.

"Hallmark of a substantial and liberal democracy must be borne in mind, democracy is inextricably linked to the power of the people. The power of the ballot is supreme, capable of unseating the most powerful parties."

While speaking about the appointment of EC, Justice Joseph asserted it should follow the recommendation of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Justice Ajay Rastogi adds that the procedure to remove Election Commissioners shall be the same as that of CECs.

