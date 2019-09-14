SBI @10,310 ft : State Bank of India opens its first branch at Diskit, Nubra Valley in Ladakh

Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS State Bank of India opens its first branch at Diskit, Nubra Valley in Ladakh

State Bank of India which is India's largest lender is set to launch its first branch at Dikshit in Nubra Valley. It will India's first branch located at an altitude of 10,310 ft. above the sea level in Ladakh.

SBI which is going to great length to serve its customers will inaugurate its Nubra Valley branch on 14 September 2019.

Image Source : GOOGLE PHOTOS Its a secluded valley featuring rivers, remote villages & a 14th-century Buddhist monastery.

Globally, the world's highest-altitude bank branch is located at 14, 393 ft. above the sea level in Peru. SBI has ATMs in Leh, a union territory located at 11,562. Meanwhile, the world's highest ATM is located at 13,200 ft. in Thegu, India.

In June 2019, a delegation of State Bank of India met Governor Satya Pal Malik to propose its expansion plan in Nubra Valley.

Malik had appreciated the services being offered by the Bank to its client and asked the delegation to finance to train people in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna.

