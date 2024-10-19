Central govt would have hanged me by now had there been no democracy: Satyendar Jain | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Satyendar Jain with Arvind Kejriwal.

Satyendar Jain bail: After he was granted bail in a money laundering case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that if there had been no democracy and Constitution, the Centre would have hanged him by now.

While talking to the media after he was released from Tihar Jail on Friday, Jain said, "Had there been no democracy and Constitution, the central government would have hanged me by now. Arvind Kejriwal said that we will have to go to jail if we try to bring about a change. After going to jail, so many of our leaders always thought why do they want to break us? We thought a lot about it and we came to the conclusion that they just want to stop us and the change we brought. We were all arrested so that educated people who want to do something for the country do not come forward."

He further pointed out that it's been more than seven years since the case has been going on against him.

Centre aimed to arrest Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and me

"Enquiry hasn't been completed so far, their only aim was to arrest me, Manish Sisodia, and Arvind Kejriwal," Jain said.

Further, talking about his health condition in jail, the AAP leader said that he was kept under solitary confinement for months. "Every possible trick was used to break me," he said.

Talking about a video where he was seen enjoying special treatment (massage) while in jail, Satyendar Jain said, "CCTV footage from jail that was widely circulated created a lot of noise about the good time I was having in jail, but those facilities were provided to all the inmates. I had lost 40 kg in jail, but they will never show this to the people. I had almost died."

Speaking on his election comeback, Jain said that he would accept whatever the party decides.

"They want Mohalla clinics to be stopped and this was the big reason behind our arrest. 18,000 beds were being built in Delhi hospitals and this was the biggest expansion in the world. Their aim was to stop all these activities," he added.

Satyendar Jain He has been granted bail on a furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety bond in the like amount. After hearing the order Jain's wife and daughter broke down in the court. The court said that Jain has suffered a long incarceration of almost 18 months.

