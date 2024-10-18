'Satyendar Jain's only fault he built mohalla clinics': Kejriwal after AAP leader gets bail after two years

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ARVINDKEJRIWAL Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Satyendra Jain bail: After a Delhi court granted bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, former Delhi Chief Minister and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal hailed the court's decision, stating that 'the only fault of the ex-minister was that he built mohalla clinics and made all treatment free for all the people of Delhi.'

In an X post, Kejriwal said, "Satyendra Jain also got bail after spending more than two years in jail. What was his fault? Several raids were conducted at his place. Not even a single penny was recovered."

"His only fault was that he built mohalla clinics and made all treatment free for all the people of Delhi. Modi ji put him in jail for closing down mohalla clinics and stopping free treatment for the poor. But God is with us. Today he too has been released. Welcome back Satyendra!" the former Delhi CM added.

'Diwali has come early': Satyendar Jain's family

The moment judge pronounced the order, Jain's wife Poonam and daughter Shreya, who were present in the courtroom, broke down.

Shreya spoke to mediapersons later and said Diwali had arrived early for the family. "We always knew this would happen and it was only a matter of time. We are happy that the court gave us justice. Diwali is approaching and we think it has come early for us this year, and we are happy and enthusiastic for him," she said.

Poonam shared that she had kept her hopes alive. "I thank the court and the judiciary. It was tough but we had faith because he had not done anything wrong in his entire life...We have been waiting for this for a long time. For him this is not politics he is a social worker. He wants to do something for the society," she said.

'Satyamev Jayate': AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AP) on Friday hailed a Delhi court granting bail to its senior leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. "Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of the BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about a health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent Mohalla Clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country," the AAP said in a post on X.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "This is good and big news for AAP leaders and workers. He is the person who gave Delhi the model of Mohalla Clinic, free medicine and various health schemes. 873 days he was kept in jail and he lost 36 kg weight. I salute Satyendar Jain's passion."

Meanwhile, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia demanded that BJP should apologise to the people of Delhi because Satyendar Jain was sent to jail, and the development work at Delhi hospitals and mohalla clinics had been stalled.

"It makes me happy that our party's senior leader Satyendar Jain has been granted bail. PM Modi and BJP should apologise to the people of Delhi because Satyendar Jain was sent to jail, and the development work at Delhi hospitals and mohalla clinics had been stalled. BJP sent me, Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal to jail, but they couldn't find a single penny from our place. They levelled false allegations against us and their ED jailed us based on those allegations," he said.

