Satyendar Jain gets bail by Delhi court in money laundering case, to walk out of jail soon

Money laundering case: A Delhi court on Friday (October 18) granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration". The court said that the trial in the case does not seem likely to end yet.

Satyendra Jain's wife, who was present in the court, started crying as soon as the decision on bail was heard.

What does the court say?

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trial will take long to start, let alone conclude, the accused is favorably suited for the relief," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne. Granting bail to the AAP leader, the court said that he will not contact the witnesses in the case and will not influence the trial He will also not travel outside India.

The judge granted the relief on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

Money laundering case against Satyendar Jain

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, on allegations of money laundering through four companies purportedly associated with him. He is currently in judicial custody.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

