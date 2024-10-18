Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Police arrests five more accused persons after raids in Panvel, Raigad

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Police on Friday (October 18) arrested five more accused persons in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, taking the total number of arrests in the sensational case to nine, said officials.

As per the officials, those arrested are accused of being involved in the conspiracy and providing logistical support. The arrested persons were also in touch with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is accused of gunning down Siddique, the officials added. "The total number of arrests in the case now stands at nine. Further probe is underway," he added.

The four persons arrested earlier include two alleged shooters who were overpowered by police and passersby at the spot itself.

Baba Siddique's murder

Former Congress leader, Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead near Zeeshan Siddique's office on October 12 night. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

When Baba Siddique was walking towards his car, the attackers allegedly used a tear gas-like substance. Following this, absconding accused Shivkumar Gautam fired six rounds from a 9 mm pistol and fled. According to sources, the other two accused did not fire but were carrying pistols and 28 live cartridges.

Baba Siddique was close to several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, who had received threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in the past.

