Baba Siddique murder: 'I need justice, my family needs justice,' says son Zeeshan

Follow us on Image Source : ZEESHAN SIDDIQUE (X) MLA Zeeshan Siddique with his late father Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique murder: Baba Siddique's son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique today (October 17) said that his father's death must not be politicised.

"My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!", Zeeshan Siddique posted on X.

Zeeshan Siddique meets Mumbai Police officers

Baba Siddique's son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique today (October 16) met senior police officers, four days after his father and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three shooters, and is believed to have shared some information with them.

Zeeshan, who represents Bandra (east) assembly constituency, reached the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office at around 5:00 pm on Wednesday. Police, trying to unravel the motive behind the sensational killing, are yet to record the statement of Zeeshan.

During this meeting, Zeeshan informed the police about the possible reasons behind this murder. Crime Branch informed Zeeshan about the progress of the case.

The Mumbai police on Thursday issued a look-out circular (LOC) against Shubham Lonkar, an absconding accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique. According to the police, a search is continuously underway for the accused in the case."We have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shubham Lonkar, an absconding accused in the case. Police are continuously searching for the accused in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case," said Mumbai police on Thursday.

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 4 accused so far and three accused are still absconding and the police are looking out for them.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday revealed details about how the conspiracy to kill Baba Siddiqui and said that the plan to kill Baba Siddiqui had started 3 months ago, the accused had gone to Baba Siddiqui's house several times without weapons. According to the information received from Mumbai Crime Branch, the entire planning of Baba Siddiqui's murder was done in Pune. Mumbai Crime Branch has so far recorded the statements of more than 15 people, the police said.

According to the police, the fourth accused Harish arrested in the Siddiqui murder case used to work as a middle man, the arrested accused Praveen and Shubham Lonkar (absconding accused) had given Rs 2 lakh to the arrested shooters Gurmel Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap and this money was delivered through the fourth accused Harish, Mumbai Police revealed.