Satyendar Jain walks out of Tihar Jail after being granted bail in money laundering case: 'Satyamev Jayate'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Satyendar Jain

AAP leader and Delhi's former minister Satyendar Jain on Friday walked out of Tihar Jail after he was granted bail in the money laundering case earlier in the day. After being granted bail, Satyendar Jain hailed the court's decision, describing it as the victory of truth, "Satyamev Jayate".

After being released on bail, Satyendar Jain said,"...Sanjay ji, Kejriwal ji, Manish ji and I are out now, we will do all the work and show now..."

On his release from Tihar Jail on bail, Satyendra Jain added, "......Atishi ji you will also have to go to jail...We will continue to fight against injustice"

ounsel for Satyendar Jain, Vivek Jain said that the trial court has extended liberty and there are no special conditions.

"Trail court has granted bail to Satyendar Jain and said that he ahs a right under article 21 to be not incarcerated indefinitely when the trial has not even commenced. Therefore, the trial court has extended liberty...There are no special conditions...He should be coming out today late evening," he said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh saluted Satyendar Jain's passion saying that he is the person who gave Delhi the model of Mohalla Clinic, free medicine and various health schemes.

"This is good and big news for AAP leaders and workers. He is the person who gave delhi the model of Mohalla Clinic, free medicine and various health schemes...873 days he was kept in jail and he lost 36 kg weight. I salute Satyendar Jain's passion," Singh said.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia slammed BJP and said that the party levelled false allegations against him, Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal and their ED jailed them based on those allegations.

"It makes me happy that our party's senior leader Satyendar Jain has been granted bail...PM Modi and BJP should apologise to the people of Delhi because Satyendar Jain was sent to jail, the development work at Delhi hospitals and mohalla clinics had been stalled. BJP sent me, Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal to jail, but they couldn't find a single penny from our place. They levelled false allegations against us and their ED jailed us based on those allegations," he said.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that the AAP has become even stronger after the bail granted to Satyendar Jain.

"This is good news for the people of Delhi. I thank the Court that today they have given a big decision. The BJP government tried everything in their power to put our leaders in jail and today all leaders are out of jail...We have become even stronger after the bail granted to Satyendar Jain," Rai said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that after Jain's bail, AAP is fully prepared for Delhi elections.

"Well, now Aam Aadmi Party is fully prepared for Delhi elections. Despite all the conspiracies, all the allies came out. Satyamev Jayate," Bharadwaj posted on X.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader Jain in a money laundering case. He was arrested in May 2022 in this case and Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted bail to Satyendra Jain today.