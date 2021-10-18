Terrorists couldn't enter 50-100 kms range of Srinagar, now killing people: Ex-J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that during his tenure, no terrorists could have entered within 50-100 kms range of Srinagar but now they are killing poor people.

His remark, which may have political repercussions, has come in the wake of recent attacks in the valley where terrorists are targeting civilians.

Satya Pal Malik served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019. It was during his tenure when Centre revoked Article 370.

Satya Pal Malik is now serving as Meghalaya Governor since August 20, 2020.

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Sunday, the latest in a series of attacks prompting the police to direct that all such labourers in the Valley be brought to nearest security camps "immediately", officials said.

This is the third terror attack in less than 24 hours. A street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by the ultras on Saturday evening.

So far this month, 11 people have lost their lives in shootings targeting civilians.

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, 2 people were killed and 1 injured," Kashmir zone Police said on its Twitter handle.

The deceased were identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, while Chun Chun Reshi Dev has been injured. All are residents of Bihar, the officials said.

The militants entered the rented accommodation of the labourers and fired on them indiscriminately, they said.

