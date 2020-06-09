Ram Mandir construction may take two years: Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati

Image Source : INDIA TV Ram Mandir construction work may take 2 years to complete: Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati

The preparations for 'Rudra Abhishek' ceremony, for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya have begun and the construction work is set to begin from June 10. Confirming the same on India TV's 'Sarvadharma Sammelan', Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati on Tuesday spoke exclusively to India TV and said the work has already begun. Talking about the Ram temple and the status of completion, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati said it is likely to take two more years.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the commencement ceremony will be attended by a limited number of persons and will be held at the Kuber Tila temple, amid coronavirus outbreak.

In view of the corona crisis, plans to hold a grand "bhumi pujan" ceremony has been put off for now.

However, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, spokesperson of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, had said that the temple construction work would begin after 'Rudra Abhishek' on June 10.

Earlier on May 21, ancient idols along with a shiv ling and carvings on sandstone were found during the land levelling work at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. A number of ancient sculptures were found during the excavation on the Ram Mandir site.

India TV on Tuesday organised a day-long event 'Sarvdharma Sammelan', where 20 dharm gurus shared their thoughts on the life and spirituality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage