Launch of 'Sansad TV' more relevant today as it coincides with International Day of Democracy': PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Launch of 'Sansad TV' more relevant on International Day of Democracy': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the launch of 'Sansad TV' has become relevant as it coincides with the International Day of Democracy. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla jointly launched 'Sansad TV' today.

The decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken in February, and the CEO of Sansad TV was appointed in March.

PM MODI'S TOP QUOTES

"Role of media has also changed over the years...it's bringing revolution, which is why it becomes important to transform in line with modern technology... I have been told that 'Sansad TV' will be on OTT platforms, social media and will have its app as well."

"Today is International Day of Democracy, launch of 'Sansad TV' becomes more relevant.When it comes to democracy, India's responsibility increases. India is the mother of democracy. For us democracy is not just a constitutional structure, but a spirit, it's 'jeevan dhara'.

VENKAIAH NAIDU'S TOP QUOTES

"...You present multiple view points and leave judgements to the people. That is my advise to the media...We are confronted with the challenges of fake news under sensationalism, which means senselessness..."

"Parliament is the heart of democracy, media is eyes and ears. We have to ensure their health."

"Loud disruptive noise should not drown voice of people in legislatures."

READ MORE: PM Narendra Modi to interact with Goans on 100% 1st COVID dose coverage

Latest India News