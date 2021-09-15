Wednesday, September 15, 2021
     
PM Narendra Modi to interact with Goans on 100% 1st COVID dose coverage

PM Modi will congratulate them on 100 pc completion of 1st vaccination dose, CM Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. 

Panaji Published on: September 15, 2021 14:52 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

PM Narendra Modi to interact with Goans on 100% 1st Covid dose coverage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18 will interact via video conference with a cross section of the people from Goa, including health workers, cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and members of the public.

He will congratulate them on 100 per cent completion of the first vaccination dose, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. Sawant also said that the detailed programme about the event would be issued on Thursday.

"The PM on September 18, will directly interact with Goa health officials, beneficiaries, etc., Health department workers, cabinet members, panchayat and members of the public to congratulate them on 100 per cent completion of first dose of vaccination," Sawant said.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted congratulations to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and health workers in the state for the successful completion of 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

