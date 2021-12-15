Sadhguru hails Kashi's revival, expresses gratitude to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sadhguru hails Kashi Vishwanath Corridor revival.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Tuesday praised the newly-inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. Taking to Twitter, Sadhguru stated that the revival of Kashi is important not just for India but for the World because Kashi is the most ancient living city on the planet. A doorway that has enabled thousands of seekers, to find expression to human longing. My gratitude to all who made it happen.

"When Athens was not even thought about, Kashi was in existence. When Rome did not even exist in people’s minds, Kashi was etched deep in the minds of millions, when the phenomena of Egypt did not exist, Kashi was in existence. That is how ancient it is," he added.

“My heart fills with joy at the revival of Kashi. The vagaries of time have taken a toll on Kashi, but today, to whatever extent possible, these have been repaired and restructured. My utmost gratitude to the prime minister, chief minister and people of Uttar Pradesh, especially Varanasi who have contributed to making this happen,” the seer said in a message on Twitter.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

The newly-inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi is being largely hailed as a symbol of resurrection of spiritual consciousness of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated to the people the first phase of the ambitious project -- Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. The project connects the temple premises to the river Ganga besides providing several facilities to devotees.

During the inauguration ceremony, Modi had termed Kashi as "'avinashi' (indestructible)" and asserted that a "new history" was being created and "we are fortunate to have witnessed it". Varanasi is the home constituency of Modi since 2014, and during the first day of his two-day visit to the temple town, he first paid obeisance at Kal Bhairav Mandir, fondly called 'Kashi ke Kotwal' and after formally opening the corridor in the presence of a larger number of saints and seers, took part in a 'cruise baithak' with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

During his two-day visit, he took part in a number of programmes with public outreach. Addressing the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi, he asserted that "embracing the old and adopting the new, Benares is giving a new direction to the country".

While the new corridor project has been hailed by saints and seers, and a large number of local residents and visitors from other states, who flocked the shrine on the eve of its opening, termed the mega project a work of "unprecedented scale" that has "decongested the constricted shrine" many others are not enthused about it.

The inauguration of the grand project has expanded the Kashi Vishwanath temple area from only 3,000 sq ft to about five lakh sq ft and can now accommodate 50,000-75,000 devotees.

