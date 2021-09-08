Sadanand Singh, veteran Bihar Congress leader, passes away

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sadanand Singh, ex-CLP leader in Bihar assembly, passes away

Former Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Bihar assembly Sadanand Singh passed away on Wednesday morning. Singh, who represented the Bhagalpur's Kahalgaon constituency for record nine times in Bihar Assembly, was also Congress' legislative party leader in the house.

Leaders cutting across party lines expressed grief over the death veteran Congress leader.

Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha called Sadanand Singh's demise as 'end of an political era'.

"Sadanand Singh ji, a well-known leader of Bihar, a warrior of Congress, passed away today. A political era has come to an end. Your smiling face will always be remembered," Jha said.

Describing him as 'skilled politician, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav Singh had a long social-political experience. "I express my deepest condolences on the passing away of senior Congress leader and former minister Shri Sadanand Singh ji. He had a long socio-political experience. He was a skilled politician. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss," Yadav said in a tweet.

"Today my old friend has left me," former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi said in a tweet remembering Sadanand Singh. "Sadanand Babu left us and left. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear the loss," Manjhi added.

Sadanand Singh, who served a minister of irrigation and energy, was also the Speaker of Bihar Assembly from 2000 to 2005.

ALSO READ: Bihar elections: Nitish Kumar, BJP fraudulently formed govt; RJD will win, says Tejashwi Yadav

Latest India News